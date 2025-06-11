11:36
Kyrgyzstan simplifies procedures in science and higher education

The Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of Kyrgyzstan is reducing bureaucratic procedures for obtaining an academic degree. The press service of the ministry reported.

The decision was made in order to increase competitiveness, improve the connection between science, education and production, and attract young scientists.

What will change:

  • Absence of duplicate commissions when defending dissertations. Previously, this led to excessive bureaucracy, which, in turn, created additional labor efforts and corruption, and caused discontent among post-graduate students.
  • Reduction of the list of scientific specialties. For decades, an artificially expanded list of codes within the Nomenclature of specialties of scientific workers in the areas of science was maintained. They will be halved.
  • Cancellation of candidate exams.
  • Simplification of the procedure for recognizing foreign PhD degrees.

These measures will create favorable conditions and contribute to improving the quality of scientific research and education in the country.

In addition, 72 scientific organizations are currently being analyzed and monitored for the implementation of scientific developments and their productivity. Based on the results of the assessment, optimization will be carried out with subsequent redistribution of funds for the effectiveness of scientific activities and strengthening of human resources.
