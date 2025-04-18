Kyrgyzstan seeks to activate scientific potential — Daniyar Amangeldiev

First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev took part in the international conference «Stimulating and Activating Inventive and Innovative Activity.» The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

In his speech, Daniyar Amangeldiev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan views intellectual property as a key factor in economic growth and increasing the country’s competitiveness, and seeks to activate its scientific and creative potential.

The official pointed out the need to pay special attention to the protection of intellectual property. According to him, the conference will become an important platform for discussing issues of improving the regulatory framework in this area, training qualified specialists and raising public awareness.

«Having chosen the path of innovative development, the Kyrgyz Republic seeks to activate its scientific and production potential, create new technological clusters and ensure balanced development of regions,» Daniyar Amangeldiev said.

He also emphasized that close interaction between the spheres of education, science and business is the basis of the innovation ecosystem. He assured that the Cabinet intends to strengthen these ties, creating real opportunities for young inventors and researchers.

In conclusion of his speech, the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet expressed confidence that the experience and proposals of each conference participant will make a significant contribution to the intellectual and innovative development of the republic.