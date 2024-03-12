Scientists from Kyrgyzstan, Altai plan to create electronic catalog of artifacts

Scientists from Altai intend to conduct an expedition to Kyrgyzstan, where joint excavations with local specialists are planned in Kochkor Valley. The head of the Department of Archeology, Ethnography and Museology at the Altai State University, Professor Alexey Tishkin, told reporters.

The purpose of the expedition is to identify Turkic archaeological finds. The study of these monuments will allow to better understand the interaction of nomads with the local population of Central Asia, as well as study the adaptation of Turkic cattle breeders to the landscape and traditions of the Tien Shan foothills region. In addition, based on the results of the expedition, it is planned to conduct photogrammetry of individual Turkic artifacts in order to create an electronic catalog with three-dimensional models.

The work will be carried out in July and August as part of the project of Big Altai scientific and educational center for Altaic and Turkic studies at the Altai State University, which brings together specialists from Russia and Central Asian countries.

In addition, scientists are also planning an expedition to Akkain tract of Kalmakkyrgan mountain range in Kazakhstan.