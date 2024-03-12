15:06
USD 89.43
EUR 97.88
RUB 0.98
English

Scientists from Kyrgyzstan, Altai plan to create electronic catalog of artifacts

Scientists from Altai intend to conduct an expedition to Kyrgyzstan, where joint excavations with local specialists are planned in Kochkor Valley. The head of the Department of Archeology, Ethnography and Museology at the Altai State University, Professor Alexey Tishkin, told reporters.

The purpose of the expedition is to identify Turkic archaeological finds. The study of these monuments will allow to better understand the interaction of nomads with the local population of Central Asia, as well as study the adaptation of Turkic cattle breeders to the landscape and traditions of the Tien Shan foothills region. In addition, based on the results of the expedition, it is planned to conduct photogrammetry of individual Turkic artifacts in order to create an electronic catalog with three-dimensional models.

The work will be carried out in July and August as part of the project of Big Altai scientific and educational center for Altaic and Turkic studies at the Altai State University, which brings together specialists from Russia and Central Asian countries.

In addition, scientists are also planning an expedition to Akkain tract of Kalmakkyrgan mountain range in Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/288798/
views: 92
Print
Related
Ethnographers from Kyrgyzstan and Altai complete expedition to Chatkal
Archaeologists discover remains of people lived in 1st-4th centuries in Batken
Representative office of Great Altai Scientific Center opened in Kyrgyzstan
Only 15 archaeologists work in Kyrgyzstan – Ministry of Culture
Scientists from Kyrgyzstan invited to Russia to excavate ancient marine reptiles
Archaeologists from Japan, Georgia and England are excavating in Kyrgyzstan
Startup of scientist from Kyrgyzstan Asel Sartbaeva raises £1.2 million
Supreme Council of Young Scientists of Kyrgyzstan holds its first meeting
Kyrgyz scientists patent method of hair loss treatment
Russian archaeologists study old tombs of Yenisei Kyrgyz
Popular
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights
Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone
Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament Aisuluu Tynybekova wins gold at Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre Tournament
12 March, Tuesday
15:01
Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours Seven fires registered in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14:50
Brother of Kamchi Kolbaev removed from post of Judo Federation President
14:44
Crystal plant previously belonging to Kamchi Kolbaev transferred to state
14:32
Scientists from Kyrgyzstan, Altai plan to create electronic catalog of artifacts
14:23
Kazakhstan to restrict circulation of products from Kyrgyzstan