Scientist from Kyrgyzstan awarded in Astana

Turar Ibragimov, a teacher at the International University of Kyrgyzstan, in Kazakhstan was awarded the medal «For significant contribution to the development of science» among scientific and educational institutions of the CIS. The scientist himself told 24.kg news agency.
According to him, in Astana, the association «Congress of Scientists of Kazakhstan» together with the National Movement Bobek assessed the activities of scientists from neighboring countries and awarded them.
In 2023, the scientist took second place at the international professional and methodological competition for CIS teachers «Teacher of the Year 2023».