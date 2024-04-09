Scientist from Kyrgyzstan awarded in Astana

Turar Ibragimov, a teacher at the International University of Kyrgyzstan, in Kazakhstan was awarded the medal «For significant contribution to the development of science» among scientific and educational institutions of the CIS. The scientist himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, in Astana, the association «Congress of Scientists of Kazakhstan» together with the National Movement Bobek assessed the activities of scientists from neighboring countries and awarded them.

«At the international scientific and practical conference I made a report «Foreign policy aspects of international law in conflicts and dispute resolution.» My research work was recognized as the best. For this I received a first-degree winner’s diploma,» Turar Ibragimov said.

In 2023, the scientist took second place at the international professional and methodological competition for CIS teachers «Teacher of the Year 2023».