USA strengthens commercial ties with the Kyrgyz Republic

President Donald J. Trump welcomed President Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic to the White House on November 6, 2025, to discuss ways to enhance and strengthen the relationship between the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The U.S. Department of State reported.

As noted, this week, the United States celebrated commercial deals involving U.S. and Kyrgyz companies. These deals are expected to generate billions of dollars in U.S. export content and support thousands of American jobs.

The key agreements include:

  • The United States celebrated a rail construction and engineering deal between All American Rail Group and the Kyrgyz national rail company.
  • Citi and the Kyrgyz Republic’s Aiyl Bank signed a MoU/Cooperation Agreement.
  • The Oppenheimer financial services contract is underwriting a $300 million 5-year senior unsecured bond deal for state-owned Aiyl Bank.

The United States and Kyrgyz Republic also made significant progress toward finalizing an Open Skies Air Transport Agreement to facilitate international air transport options, which will expand opportunities for U.S. carrier operations in Central Asia.
