2025 Elections: Police detain Kudret Taichabarov

Ministry of Internal Affairs officers detained citizen K.T., previously named in an investigation into his possible ties to organized crime groups. The press service of the ministry reported.

K.T. was taken to the investigative service unit for the necessary investigative actions. The investigation is ongoing.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that K.T. had previously announced his intention to run for the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament). A photograph of him with Kamchi Kolbaev, the leader of an organized crime group, was later shared online. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan denied the candidate registration.

The photo, distributed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ press service, shows Kudret Taichabarov.
