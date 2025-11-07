12:34
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and USA hold talks in Washington

As part of his working visit to the United States, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two leaders discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen the partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the United States, including in the political sphere, as well as in the fields of financial technology and artificial intelligence.

Emphasizing that Kyrgyzstan, unlike many other countries, does not possess oil and gas reserves, President Japarov noted that the nation’s greatest asset is its educated youth, many of whom are actively developing skills in the IT sector.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation in financial technologies and commended the GENIUS Act, signed by the U.S. President, which regulates stablecoins and is considered one of the most advanced and progressive laws in the world.

President Japarov spoke about the measures being taken to introduce digital financial instruments in Kyrgyzstan, including the launch of the national stablecoin KGST and efforts to establish a state crypto reserve.

For his part, Donald Trump warmly welcomed Sadyr Japarov and noted the steady development of bilateral relations.

He expressed confidence that constructive dialogue at the highest level would further enhance cooperation and the implementation of joint initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable development, security, and the well-being of the peoples of both nations.
