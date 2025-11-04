18:12
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for permitting operation of foreign vehicles

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the resolution «On Approval of the Traffic Rules and Basic Provisions on the Admission of Vehicles to Operation.»

The changes are aimed at implementing the presidential decree «On measures for legalization of motor vehicles» and clarify the procedure for the temporary import of cars.

According to the resolution, amendments to the traffic rules introduce the following provisions:

  • Drivers must carry documents confirming the temporary import of vehicles, including registration certificates, powers of attorney, and driver’s licenses.
  • These documents must be presented upon request by law enforcement officers.
  • Vehicles must undergo mandatory temporary registration with the authorized state body.

An additional clarification has also been added:

If the automated system does not contain data on the date a vehicle crossed Kyrgyzstan’s state border, the date of import shall be considered December 31, 2024.

 The resolution will take effect ten days after its official publication.
