New driver’s licenses to be issued in Kyrgyzstan starting November

New-format driver’s licenses will begin to be issued in Kyrgyzstan at the beginning of November. Kanybek Tumanbaev, Chief of the Presidential Affairs Department, announced during the presentation of the new identification documents.

He stated that training at driving schools will last 14 months.

Holders of permanent (non-expiring) licenses will be able to exchange them for the new version at the State Agency for Vehicle and Driver Registration.

Tumanbaev added that the new license, which meets ICAO international standards, is of an international format.

«Previously, old driver’s licenses were not recognized abroad, but the new ones will allow holders to enter any country. Starting in 2026, private driving schools will cease operations — only state-run schools will remain, or an additional driving lesson may be introduced in general education schools. The duration of training at a state driving school will be 14 months, with practical sessions every three months,» Kanybek Tumanbaev said.

During the presentation of the new passports and identification documents, equipment used for laser engraving on driver’s licenses was also demonstrated.