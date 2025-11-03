Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches 380.5 billion soms, growing by nearly 11 percent

Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 380.5 billion soms, showing an increase of almost 11 percent. Materials of the National Statistical Committee based on results for the second quarter of 2025 say.

Compared to the same period last year, the figure is 10.9 percent higher.

The GDP growth was driven by an increase in final consumption, which totaled 449.5 billion soms during the reporting period — up 16 percent compared to 2024.

Household expenditures accounted for the largest share of GDP — 100.3 percent, and gross capital formation — 38.8 percent.