15:41
USD 87.45
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.09
English

SCNS to get authority to conduct expert examinations on contractual basis

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law expanding the powers of Kyrgyzstan’s national security authorities.

According to the document, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) will be able to conduct forensic, criminalistic, and other types of expert examinations, including on a contractual basis.

The performance and payment for such examinations will be carried out in accordance with the legislation on public services. This means that the state committee will be able to provide expert and analytical services not only as part of its operational activities but also at the request of third-party organizations or agencies.

The law will come into force in ten days.
link: https://24.kg/english/349271/
views: 147
Print
Related
SCNS holds meeting to ensure stability before elections
Kamchybek Tashiev swears in young SCNS soldiers
Meeting of national security agency veterans held at new SCNS headquarters
Cabinet identifies funding source to increase financing for SCNS
President opens new building of SCNS Main Department for Bishkek
Service apartments to be allocated to SCNS officers in houses under construction
SCNS prevents illegal transformation of more than 100 hectares of land in Uzgen
SCNS stops activities of land mafia in Bishkek
Top 10 largest objects returned by SCNS: 47 billion soms for four years
SCNS reminds Bishkek City Hall employees about criminal liability
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
31 October, Friday
15:37
Top students from Kyrgyz universities receive presidential scholarships Top students from Kyrgyz universities receive president...
15:33
Kyrgyzstan accedes to UN Convention on International Mediation
15:17
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
15:01
Sale of blood abroad banned, doctors required to work in public healthcare
14:41
Leader of OSCE PA election observation mission Claude Haagen to visit Bishkek