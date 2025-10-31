SCNS to get authority to conduct expert examinations on contractual basis

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law expanding the powers of Kyrgyzstan’s national security authorities.

According to the document, the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) will be able to conduct forensic, criminalistic, and other types of expert examinations, including on a contractual basis.

The performance and payment for such examinations will be carried out in accordance with the legislation on public services. This means that the state committee will be able to provide expert and analytical services not only as part of its operational activities but also at the request of third-party organizations or agencies.

The law will come into force in ten days.