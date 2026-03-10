SCNS thwarts possible armed attack at school in Bishkek

The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of the Kyrgyz Republic has thwarted a possible armed attack at a school in Bishkek. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the committee, during counterterrorism efforts carried out jointly with foreign partners, authorities identified a minor student who had been studying the possibility of carrying out an armed attack on teachers and students at one of the capital’s secondary schools.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Threat of committing an act of terrorism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The SCNS also noted that recently there have been recorded cases of religious radicalization among minors. In this regard, the state committee called on parents and teachers to conduct explanatory discussions with children and to pay attention to their interests and activities in the open information space.