Elections 2025: Nomination of candidates for Zhogorku Kenesh completed

Nomination of candidates for deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) concluded last night in Kyrgyzstan.

According to official data from the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums (CEC), a total of 589 citizens submitted their candidacies, including 365 men and 224 women.

As of October 30, the CEC had registered 168 candidates for parliamentary mandates. It is reported that 19 citizens withdrew their candidacies, while 7 were denied registration.

The highest number of contenders was recorded in electoral district No. 27, where 32 candidates — 17 men and 15 women — are running.

The fewest applications were received in district No. 11, with only nine candidates — five men and four women.

The early elections of deputies of the eighth convocation of the Zhogorku Kenesh will take place on November 30.

Election campaigning will begin on November 10 and end one day before the vote — on November 29 at 8 a.m.

The election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.