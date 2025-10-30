18:07
USD 87.45
EUR 101.59
RUB 1.09
English

Construction of school and kindergarten begins in Kozhomkul

Construction of a large social complex has begun in the village of Kozhomkul (Voenno-Antonovka) in Sokuluk district.

A school for 750 students, a kindergarten for 120 children, and a recreation park will be built on a 4-hectare site.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kurvanbek Avazov, Deputy Minister of Construction Talant Imanakun uulu, and local residents participated in the capsule-laying ceremony.

The construction is being financed from the republican budget and is being implemented by the Ministry of Construction’s Department of Housing and Civil Construction.

According to the project, the school will be three stories high, with a sports hall and football, volleyball, and basketball courts. The project cost is 451 million soms. The kindergarten will cost 96 million soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/349147/
views: 90
Print
Related
7 schools to be built in Kyrgyzstan with funding from Saudi Fund for Development
What Akylman Presidential Lyceum in Manas will look like
Osh: Construction of new school completed in Askaly village
President allocates land of state residence for construction of schools
Seven new schools to be built in Bishkek and Chui region using loan funds
100-year-old school demolished in Suzak, President Japarov opens new building
Children from mountain Kaiyndy village to study in new school
School for 500 students built in Beshkent village, Leilek district
Modern school for 275 students under construction in On-Eki-Moinok
New school to be built in Kara-Suu village in Talas region
Popular
New National Bank building opened in Bishkek New National Bank building opened in Bishkek
Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit Donald Trump invites Central Asian leaders to Washington for C5+1 summit
Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation Sadyr Japarov to attend C5+1 summit in Washington at Trump's invitation
Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan Temirov Live and Kloop Media declared extremist in Kyrgyzstan
30 October, Thursday
17:30
Construction of school and kindergarten begins in Kozhomkul Construction of school and kindergarten begins in Kozh...
17:26
Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth expected to reach 10 percent this year
17:19
Schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan are 71 percent supplied with coal
16:50
Kyrgyzstan achieves full self-sufficiency in sugar and eggs
16:34
Ombudsperson of Kyrgyzstan opposes return of death penalty