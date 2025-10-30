Construction of school and kindergarten begins in Kozhomkul

Construction of a large social complex has begun in the village of Kozhomkul (Voenno-Antonovka) in Sokuluk district.

A school for 750 students, a kindergarten for 120 children, and a recreation park will be built on a 4-hectare site.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kurvanbek Avazov, Deputy Minister of Construction Talant Imanakun uulu, and local residents participated in the capsule-laying ceremony.

The construction is being financed from the republican budget and is being implemented by the Ministry of Construction’s Department of Housing and Civil Construction.

According to the project, the school will be three stories high, with a sports hall and football, volleyball, and basketball courts. The project cost is 451 million soms. The kindergarten will cost 96 million soms.