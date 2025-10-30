Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth expected to reach 10 percent this year

Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth is expected to reach 10 percent this year. This opinion was expressed by Marat Pirnazarov, Chairman of theService for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market, speaking in Bishkek at the international scientific and practical conference «Ways to Address Priority Tasks for Accelerated Economic Growth in the Kyrgyz Republic.»

According to him, activity in the securities market is growing, as is investor interest in various financial instruments, as the country is creating conditions for attracting investment.

«We expect economic growth to be around 10 percent by the end of the year,» the head of the State Financial Supervision Service said, adding that an influx of investment is needed to maintain this pace.

He also spoke about the implementation of important projects, including the creation of a national depository, which should increase transparency and reduce risks in the financial market, and that relevant legislation is being amended to ensure the development of the virtual asset sector.