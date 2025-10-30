10:31
MFA comments on death of two Kyrgyzstanis in car accident in USA

The Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Chicago is in constant contact with the families of Kyrgyzstanis killed and injured in the car accident in the United States. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Since the accident, the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Chicago has been in constant contact with the families of the deceased and injured citizens, providing consular and legal assistance. Contact has been established with local law enforcement and funeral services.

Work is currently carried out with competent U.S. authorities to clarify all the circumstances of the incident and organize the necessary procedures, including those related to the transportation of the bodies of the deceased to their homeland,» the ministry reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to provide comprehensive assistance to the victims and their families.

A fatal car accident involving citizens of Kyrgyzstan occurred in Indiana. On the night of October 27, a Mercedes-Benz crashed into a concrete pole in West Lafayette and burst into flames. Two young men were killed in the accident: Chyngyz Sarybaev died at the scene, and 21-year-old Yasin Seidibaliev died in the hospital. The third passenger, Kairat Altynbekov, remains hospitalized in serious condition.
