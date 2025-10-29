19:06
Two Kyrgyzstanis killed, one injured in car accident in USA

Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed and another seriously injured in a fatal car crash in the U.S. state of Indiana. Journal&Courier reported.

The accident occurred on the night of October 27 in West Lafayette, when a Mercedes-Benz collided with a concrete pole and caught fire.
Two young men were killed: Chyngyz Sarybaev, who died at the scene, and 21-year-old Yasin Seidibaliev, who later died in the hospital. The third passenger, Kairat Altynbekov, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

According to media reports, all three victims suffered severe burns and were found outside the vehicle, suggesting they may have tried to get out of the car after the crash.

Police said the three men had attended a birthday party at a private home in neighboring White County and decided to go to a store late at night. They got into the road accident on their way back.

Friends who stayed at the house later noticed their absence and went to look for them, discovering the crash site after police and firefighters had already arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Kyrgyz diaspora in the United States has organized a fundraising campaign to assist the injured and cover funeral expenses for the deceased.

Details for assistance:

For the United States (Zelle):

aziretkhano@gmail.com

isabekovadis7@gmail.com

+17733047725 — Maftuna

For Kyrgyzstan:

4177 4901 9033 2553
SARYBAEVA AIPERI

+996995100698
AIPERI SARYBAEVA
