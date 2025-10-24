11:55
Kyrgyz National University awarded Order of Manas of III Class

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree awarding the Kyrgyz National University named after Jusup Balasagyn the Order of Manas of III Class.

As noted in the document, the university was awarded the state award for its significant contribution to the development of the education and science system and the training of qualified specialists for various sectors of the country.

Kyrgyz National University is one of the oldest and leading higher education institutions in the republic, which has played a key role in the development of domestic education.

The decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov.
link: https://24.kg/english/348378/
views: 118
