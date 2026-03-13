10:30
Adylbek Kasymaliev presents Cabinet of Ministers’ certificates of honor

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented certificates of honor and letters of appreciation from the Cabinet to Kyrgyzstanis who demonstrated outstanding results in their work.

The awards were presented to participants of the Government Accelerators program, citizens and officials who took part in organizing the session of the Collective Security Council, as well as individuals who contributed to the protection of children’s rights.

«The 100-day reforms, or the Government Accelerators program, clearly demonstrated that change should not take years. Where there is political will, professionalism, and real teamwork, excellent results are inevitable. I am confident that each of you has seen this in practice,» the head of the Cabinet said during the award ceremony.
