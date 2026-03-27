Kyrgyzstan revises university admission rules, to open center for foreigners

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended several regulations in the field of vocational secondary and higher education.

According to the resolution, a state-owned enterprise, the Center for Admission of Foreign Students, will be established under the Ministry of Science, Higher Education, and Innovation. Its purpose will be to streamline and ensure transparency in the admission of foreign applicants.

The document also introduces new admissions rules. In particular, part-time (extramural) study for applicants entering on the basis of secondary education is being abolished. At the same time, distance and part-time formats will remain available for certain programs, including master’s degrees.

Requirements for foreign students have also been clarified: they are required to provide compulsory health insurance policy, as well as education documents duly certified by authorized bodies.

In addition, the procedure for awarding state-funded education grants has been revised. The term «state-funded places» has been removed from several provisions, with greater emphasis placed on a grant-based financing system.

Separate provisions apply to graduates of the Presidential Lyceum Akylman, requiring mandatory employment with government agencies after graduation.

The resolution will enter into force in 10 days after its official publication.