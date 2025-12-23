Bishkek and Tokyo intend to establish Kyrgyz-Japanese Digital University

Bishkek and Tokyo intend to establish a Kyrgyz-Japanese Digital University (K-JDU). A memorandum of trilateral cooperation was signed on the sidelines of Central Asia — Japan Business Forum. The High Technology Park reported.

According to it, the initiative aims to develop partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan in IT and education and should address the demand of the two countries’ IT businesses for qualified personnel, including specialists with knowledge of the Japanese language and modern digital technologies.

The memorandum was signed by Digital Knowledge Co., Ltd. (Japan), the Kyrgyz-Japanese Human Development Center (KRJC), and the High Technology Park. The parties expressed their intention to jointly develop educational programs to train IT specialists in demand on the international market, as well as to strengthen academic and technological cooperation between the two countries.