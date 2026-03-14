New university building under construction in Talas

A new five-story academic building for Talas State University is being constructed in the city of Talas. The project is being implemented on the instructions of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov.

In spring 2025 the university’s staff appealed to the presidential plenipotentiary representative in the region requesting a major renovation of the existing building. After the issue was brought to the attention of the head of state, it was decided to build a new academic facility instead of renovating the old one, and the issue of financing was also resolved.

Currently, the foundation of the building with a total area of 5,600 square meters has been laid, and construction of the second floor is underway. The new facility will be equipped with modern educational equipment and will create more comfortable conditions for students and faculty.

The project is expected to make an important contribution to the development of educational infrastructure in the region and improve the quality of education in Talas region.

The official opening of the new academic building is planned to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the independence of Kyrgyzstan, with the country’s president expected to attend the ceremony.

Talas State University was established in 1994 on the basis of the Talas Pedagogical College, which has operated since the 1930s. As a result, the institution’s educational history spans more than 90 years.