19:19
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

New university building under construction in Talas

A new five-story academic building for Talas State University is being constructed in the city of Talas. The project is being implemented on the instructions of the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov.

In spring 2025 the university’s staff appealed to the presidential plenipotentiary representative in the region requesting a major renovation of the existing building. After the issue was brought to the attention of the head of state, it was decided to build a new academic facility instead of renovating the old one, and the issue of financing was also resolved.

Currently, the foundation of the building with a total area of 5,600 square meters has been laid, and construction of the second floor is underway. The new facility will be equipped with modern educational equipment and will create more comfortable conditions for students and faculty.

The project is expected to make an important contribution to the development of educational infrastructure in the region and improve the quality of education in Talas region.

The official opening of the new academic building is planned to coincide with the 35th anniversary of the independence of Kyrgyzstan, with the country’s president expected to attend the ceremony.

Talas State University was established in 1994 on the basis of the Talas Pedagogical College, which has operated since the 1930s. As a result, the institution’s educational history spans more than 90 years.
link: https://24.kg/english/366017/
views: 43
Print
Related
Arabaev Kyrgyz State University to build coworking space
Bishkek and Tokyo intend to establish Kyrgyz-Japanese Digital University
University of Central Asia land transferred to Naryn City Hall
Kyrgyzstanis can enroll in Hungarian universities
New KNU building: Kanybek Tumanbaev inspects construction site
Tashkent State University of Law: Advancing Legal Education, Global Recognition
SCNS uncovers illegal issuance of fake transcripts at Razzakov KSTU
Three Kyrgyz universities included in global sustainability rankings
Centenary of Kyrgyz National University celebrated in Bishkek
Kyrgyz National University awarded Order of Manas of III Class
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1 New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost
14 March, Saturday
19:09
New university building under construction in Talas New university building under construction in Talas
18:59
Kasymaliev inspects construction of key roads in Issyk-Kul region
18:51
Mavlyuda Kalberdieva to replace Shairbek Tashiev in Parliament
18:46
Sadyr Japarov meets with UIM President Raffaele Chiulli
17:38
Powers of MP Shairbek Tashiev terminated ahead of schedule