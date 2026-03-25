New building for University of Arts under construction in Bishkek

Construction of an additional academic building for the Byubyusara Beishenalieva Kyrgyz National University of Culture and Arts in Bishkek continues. Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev inspected the progress of the work.

The new five-story building is being constructed next to the university’s main building at 113, Zhantoshev Street. Installation of the reinforced concrete frame has been completed up to the third floor. Brickwork has been completed in the basement, and the first floor walls are approximately 40 percent complete.

The minister instructed those responsible to pay special attention to construction quality and deadlines.

According to the project, the academic building will consist of two units—one four-story and one five-story. The building will be equipped with modern infrastructure for faculty and students.

The completion of the new building is expected to improve the quality of the educational process and strengthen the university’s facilities.