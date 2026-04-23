Highest university contract fee reaches 288,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, the highest tuition fee for contract-based university education amounts to 288,000 soms. MP Meder Chotonov stated during a parliamentary session discussing a draft resolution on providing state educational benefits to children of mothers awarded Baatyr Ene Order.

According to him, based on data from the Ministry of Education and Science, the lowest contract fee in universities is 29,500 soms, while the highest reaches 288,000 soms.

«There are students studying at universities where tuition is paid in US dollars. In such cases, the cost of education reaches $7,500. This is a very high fee, especially for large families,» Chotonov noted.

He called for support of the draft resolution aimed at providing social assistance to mothers awarded the Mother Heroine title and their children.

The proposal suggests introducing a 50 percent tuition discount for this category of students in all universities in Kyrgyzstan, regardless of ownership or institutional affiliation. The benefit would apply to students receiving their first higher education degree.