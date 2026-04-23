13:49
USD 87.43
EUR 102.75
RUB 1.17
English

Highest university contract fee reaches 288,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, the highest tuition fee for contract-based university education amounts to 288,000 soms. MP Meder Chotonov stated during a parliamentary session discussing a draft resolution on providing state educational benefits to children of mothers awarded Baatyr Ene Order.

According to him, based on data from the Ministry of Education and Science, the lowest contract fee in universities is 29,500 soms, while the highest reaches 288,000 soms.

«There are students studying at universities where tuition is paid in US dollars. In such cases, the cost of education reaches $7,500. This is a very high fee, especially for large families,» Chotonov noted.

He called for support of the draft resolution aimed at providing social assistance to mothers awarded the Mother Heroine title and their children.

The proposal suggests introducing a 50 percent tuition discount for this category of students in all universities in Kyrgyzstan, regardless of ownership or institutional affiliation. The benefit would apply to students receiving their first higher education degree.
link: https://24.kg/english/371591/
views: 185
Print
Related
Tuition fees at private schools in Bishkek reach up to 1.3 million soms
Medical universities in Kyrgyzstan required to undergo state accreditation
Kyrgyzstan awards state-issued PhD diplomas for the first time
Sadyr Japarov: State is developing additional support measures for teachers
Kyrgyzstani admitted to Stanford on full scholarship
Kyrgyzstan and China train specialists for transport and automotive industries
Kyrgyzstan revises university admission rules, to open center for foreigners
Teacher from Kyrgyzstan named Best Teacher of CIS
List of training areas at Kyrgyzstan’s universities planned to be revised
Online registration for first grade to begin in Kyrgyzstan on April 1
Popular
Medicine as an art: Story of a Kyrgyz woman who built a career in Dubai Medicine as an art: Story of a Kyrgyz woman who built a career in Dubai
Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture Eco-action for Earth Day: KOICA and JICA strengthen ties through K-culture
President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials  President receives Ambassadors of five countries as they present credentials 
SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange SCO Ministers meeting: Kyrgyzstan advocates for research and knowledge exchange
23 April, Thursday
12:54
Tuition fees at private schools in Bishkek reach up to 1.3 million soms Tuition fees at private schools in Bishkek reach up to...
12:35
Kyrgyz pilgrims to begin Hajj flights on May 11, rules, restrictions announced
12:26
Modern public reception office opened in Zhogorku Kenesh
12:15
Highest university contract fee reaches 288,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan
12:00
North — South road in Kyrgyzstan to be seasonal and fully operational by 2028