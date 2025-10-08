2025 Elections: 100 polling stations to be opened abroad for Kyrgyzstanis

One hundred polling stations will be open abroad for voting in the election of deputies of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the eighth convocation on November 30. Tynchtyk Shainazarov, Chairman of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan, announced at a press conference.

According to him, 49 polling stations were previously operating, but 51 more were decided to be opened this year.

«For example, there will be 40 polling stations in Russia, seven of which will be in Moscow. There will be eight polling stations in Turkey, six in the United States, four in South Korea, three in Italy, and two each in Germany and China,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov explained.

One polling station will also be opened in other countries, such as Egypt, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and others.

«We want to create the best possible conditions for our fellow citizens abroad to vote in their constituencies,» the head of the Central Election Commission said.

He added that all citizens must check their names in the voter lists by November 19.

Early elections of members of the Zhogorku Kenesh will take place on November 30 following the dissolution of Parliament. They will be held under a majoritarian system: 90 MPs will be elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies, three from each. One of the mandates will be given to women. Candidates can be nominated by political parties or through self-nomination.

According to the Central Election Commission, as of October 1, 2025, there are 4,287 million registered voters in the country. Preliminary lists will be published on the www.tizme.gov.kg portal on October 8 and posted at polling stations on October 14. You can check your name in the lists online, by calling 1255, by texting 119, or at the polling station.

Election campaigning will begin on November 10 and end the day before the vote—on November 29 at 8 a.m. Applications for voting outside polling stations will be accepted until November 28.

The election results will be tallied and officially announced by December 14.