President opens Bulak sports and fitness complex in Osh city

The President of Kyrgyzstan opened Bulak sports and fitness complex in Osh city.

Sadyr Japarov was shown the facilities created for athletes, including an Olympic-size pool (swimmers performed a demonstration swim), a modern fitness area, and additional recreation and recovery areas.

The complex was created through a public-private partnership.

Construction of Bulak complex began in July 2024. The total cost of the project reached 202 million soms.