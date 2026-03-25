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House demolition in Osh: Authorities refuse to pay compensation

In Osh, residents whose homes and commercial properties were demolished during street widening projects will not receive monetary compensation. The City Hall reported.

The municipality previously offered relocation to Ene-Sai housing complex with the provision of houses and land plots. Some families agreed to these terms and received housing. However, some residents refused and demanded cash payments.

According to the press secretary of the City Hall, Zhyldyzbek Bolotbekov, monetary compensation for the demolished properties is not provided. Instead, residents who do not agree to relocation will be offered land plots within the city limits.

A similar approach will be applied to the owners of commercial properties slated for demolition. The authorities intend to resolve the issue by providing alternative land.
link: https://24.kg/english/367415/
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House demolition in Osh: Authorities refuse to pay compensation