Osh Mayor orders expedited road and bridge construction

Osh Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev inspected the progress of road and bridge construction on Suyunbaev, Atabaev, Tolonov, St. Petersburgskaya, and Abduvaliev Streets. The Osh City Hall reported.

According to it, the mayor instructed the relevant agencies to complete the construction work on time and to the required quality, emphasizing the need for special attention to the safety of citizens, especially children.

«Currently, as part of the street widening, the old asphalt layer is being removed, road leveling is underway, roadsides are being cleared, gas pipes and utility poles are being moved, and irrigation channels are being installed. Bridge supports are also being reinforced with concrete. These streets will be widened to four lanes. The project will include the construction of pedestrian sidewalks, public gardens, street lighting, the installation of irrigation channels, and the improvement of green spaces,» the statement reads.