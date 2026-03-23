Large-scale cleanup of Ak-Buura River continues in Osh city

Large-scale cleanup of Ak-Buura River continues in Osh, the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ press service reported.

Emergency Situations Minister Kanatbek Chynybaev inspected the progress of the work during a working visit to the southern capital. The ministry has allocated all necessary resources and specialized equipment for the river cleanup.

It is noted that by the end of the work, a 17-kilometer stretch of the river will be completely cleaned and restored to proper condition.

The minister gave his staff clear instructions to work efficiently and effectively, to act responsibly, and to treat their work as if it were their own home.