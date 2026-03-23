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Old bazaar in Osh to be demolished, green zone planned

Clearing the site of the former old bazaar located along the banks of Ak-Buura River has begun in Osh city, the Osh City Hall reported.

According to the municipality, the area will be transformed into a modern public space.

Mayor Zhanarbek Akayev inspected the progress of the works and noted that the site is expected to become a tourist-friendly area and one of the city’s historical attractions.

Under the project, the former bazaar site will be converted into a green zone, with pedestrian walkways and a bicycle lane to be laid.

The City Hall emphasized that the project is aimed at improving the urban environment and developing tourism potential of Osh city.
link: https://24.kg/english/367026/
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