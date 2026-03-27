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Illegal structures hindering road expansion demolished in Osh city

Authorities in Osh continue demolishing illegal structures that obstruct road infrastructure, the City Hall reported.

According to the press service, the measures are being taken as part of efforts to restore order in the city. Structures that do not meet architectural standards, unauthorized constructions, as well as buildings located along Ak-Buura River and in the old market area are being dismantled.

In addition, facilities that hinder the construction and expansion of roads are also being demolished.
link: https://24.kg/english/367736/
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