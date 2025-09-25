Culture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan and Eurasia KG sign cooperation memorandum

On September 25, the Ministry of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Public Foundation Eurasia KG.

The document was signed by the Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Mirbek Mambetaliev and Director of the regional office of Eurasia KG Kymbat Urumkulova.

The memorandum aims to implement joint projects in the field of youth policy, support youth initiatives, and preserve cultural heritage.

Both sides expressed readiness for a long-term partnership to promote cultural initiatives in Kyrgyzstan.

is an autonomous non-profit organization that supports the development of international cooperation and implements humanitarian projects aimed at preserving traditional values and fostering intercultural dialogue. The organization supports socially significant initiatives, provides opportunities for people of different cultures to connect, and develops projects in education, healthcare, and youth exchange. Among its key activities are support for schoolchildren, students, and young professionals, as well as educational programs, exchange initiatives, internships in major state companies, and media schools.

Other Eurasia projects include professional platforms and forums for school and university teachers, grants for journalists and bloggers, and support for initiatives in the preservation of history and culture.