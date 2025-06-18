10:57
Heads of Central Asian states participate in opening of cooperation centers

On the sidelines of the 2nd Central Asia — China summit, the heads of six states jointly participated in the opening ceremony of new cooperation centers in a videoconference format. The press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the event, a video was presented dedicated to the activities and goals of the centers being created. The establishment of three China — Central Asia cooperation centers is aimed at developing practical interaction and strengthening partnership between the countries of the region.

The centers are designed to facilitate the training of specialists, the exchange of advanced technologies and capacity building of the Central Asian states in various fields.

They will work in the following areas:

• Poverty eradication — activities will focus on training personnel, exchanging experience and technologies in the field of eradication of poverty;

• Education — it is expected to develop interaction in the training of specialists in the field of education, digital learning, language teaching, scientific and pedagogical research;

• Combating desertification — the center will focus on the exchange of experience, development and implementation of technologies in the field of combating desertification.

The centers will be established on the territory of the PRC and will be open for cooperation with the Central Asian states, taking into account their interests and priorities.
link: https://24.kg/english/333092/
