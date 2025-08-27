Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan eyes investment cooperation with Rhenus Logistics

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with Heinrich Kerstgens, Managing Director at Rhenus Assets & Services GmbH & Co. KG. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Kyrgyz-German Business Forum German Economy Day in Kyrgyzstan and the 4th meeting of the Kyrgyz-German Business Council.

The parties discussed opportunities for investment cooperation and prospects for developing trade and logistics infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed the government’s readiness to establish cooperation with the company and emphasized interest in advanced German expertise, technologies, and investments.

For his part, Heinrich Kerstgens confirmed Rhenus’ interest in fostering cooperation in the development of the country’s logistics infrastructure.