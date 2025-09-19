16:11
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

Russia's Omsk Oblast intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan's regions

Russia’s Omsk Oblast intends to expand cooperation with regions of Kyrgyzstan. Governor Vitaly Khotsenko announced at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Kubanychbek Bokontaev.

According to the regional government’s press service, the meeting took place in Moscow and focused on prospects for expanding mutually beneficial partnerships.

Key topics of the talks included cooperation in the petrochemical industry, agro-industrial complex, education and culture.

«Kyrgyzstan is an important foreign trade partner for Omsk Oblast. We are actively developing partnerships with its regions. Cooperation agreements have already been signed with Osh, Chui, and Issyk-Kul regions,» Vitaly Khotsenko emphasized.

The parties also discussed humanitarian ties. Students from Kyrgyzstan are already studying at Omsk universities. Furthermore, as the youth capital of Russia, Omsk actively engages Kyrgyzstanis in its projects. Large-scale joint events with Kyrgyzstan’s creative groups are planned for 2026, when Omsk becomes the country’s cultural capital.
link: https://24.kg/english/344191/
views: 76
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan allocated 700 quotas for admission to Russian universities
Kyrgyz-Russian consultations on international law held at MFA
Russia withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture
Visa-free regime between Russia and China comes into effect
Kyrgyzstan to host Days of Russian Culture
Russia donates 4,000 textbooks and books to Kyrgyz schools
Mikhail Mishustin holds phone call with Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan
Over 48 tons of fruits and berries from Kyrgyzstan delivered to Arkhangelsk
Russia’s fuel export ban does not affect EAEU countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan among top five clothing suppliers for Russia
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
19 September, Friday
16:08
New State Center for Vehicle and Driver Registration established in Kyrgyzstan New State Center for Vehicle and Driver Registration e...
16:03
Kyrgyz ethno-designer showcases collection at Kazan Digital Fashion Week
15:52
Russia's Omsk Oblast intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan's regions
15:45
Monument to Nuzup Atalyk unveiled in Bishkek
14:28
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia working to popularize shared history