Russia's Omsk Oblast intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan's regions

Russia’s Omsk Oblast intends to expand cooperation with regions of Kyrgyzstan. Governor Vitaly Khotsenko announced at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Kubanychbek Bokontaev.

According to the regional government’s press service, the meeting took place in Moscow and focused on prospects for expanding mutually beneficial partnerships.

Key topics of the talks included cooperation in the petrochemical industry, agro-industrial complex, education and culture.

«Kyrgyzstan is an important foreign trade partner for Omsk Oblast. We are actively developing partnerships with its regions. Cooperation agreements have already been signed with Osh, Chui, and Issyk-Kul regions,» Vitaly Khotsenko emphasized.

The parties also discussed humanitarian ties. Students from Kyrgyzstan are already studying at Omsk universities. Furthermore, as the youth capital of Russia, Omsk actively engages Kyrgyzstanis in its projects. Large-scale joint events with Kyrgyzstan’s creative groups are planned for 2026, when Omsk becomes the country’s cultural capital.