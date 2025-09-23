11:16
Bishkek and Moscow agree to develop “smart” urban infrastructure

The Bishkek City Hall and the Moscow Government have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in the digitalization of urban management. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The document provides for the exchange of expertise, the introduction of innovative solutions, and the implementation of joint projects designed to enhance the efficiency of city governance and improve residents’ quality of life.

The agreement was signed within the framework of «Cloud Cities: BRICS Cities Forum on the Future» Forum, where Bishkek was represented by Jumamudun Jumaliev, Director of the Center for Digital Technologies.

Forum participants discussed modern IT solutions for housing and public utilities and shared successful practices in the automation of utility processes.

According to the memorandum, Bishkek and Moscow will hold joint consultations, seminars, and conferences, exchange professional experience, and strengthen ties between specialized organizations and the business communities of both capitals. The signatories expressed confidence that the partnership will serve as a foundation for developing «smart» urban infrastructure and sustainable digital progress.
