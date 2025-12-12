Osh and Andijan sign roadmap for developing bilateral cooperation

A roadmap for expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation has been signed between the city of Osh and Andijan region of Uzbekistan. The press service of the City Hall of the southern capital reported.

The official meeting was attended by Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Osh region Amankan Kenzhebaev, Chairman of the Osh City Council Bolot Baetov, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic Askaraly Madaminov, Minister of Culture of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov, and Andijan region Khokim Shukhrat Abdurakhmanov, along with members of the delegations.

During the event, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in culture, economy, tourism, and humanitarian ties, noting the importance of strengthening good-neighborly and fraternal relations between the regions. During the meeting, Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev was awarded the Dostuk Order in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his contribution to the development of Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan cooperation.