Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan strengthen economic and humanitarian cooperation

The 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan was held in Baku. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Particular attention was paid to increasing mutual trade turnover and diversifying the bilateral trade structure.

An agreement was reached to intensify contacts between business circles, expand direct supplies of agricultural and industrial products, develop cooperation in raw material processing, and jointly enter third-country markets.

In the transport and logistics sector, plans for unlocking the transit potential of the two countries were comprehensively reviewed, including the development of multimodal routes and logistics infrastructure to ensure fast and efficient freight delivery channels between Central Asia, the Caucasus, and other regions.

In the humanitarian sphere, the parties agreed to expand cooperation between universities and research centers, support academic exchanges, implement joint cultural events and youth programs, and give additional impetus to tourism projects. The symbolic role of friendship parks and memorial sites, reflecting the shared historical and spiritual values ​​of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, was particularly noted.

Following the meeting, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission signed the minutes of the 6th meeting.