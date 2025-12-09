10:35
USD 87.45
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan strengthen economic and humanitarian cooperation

The 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan was held in Baku. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Particular attention was paid to increasing mutual trade turnover and diversifying the bilateral trade structure.

An agreement was reached to intensify contacts between business circles, expand direct supplies of agricultural and industrial products, develop cooperation in raw material processing, and jointly enter third-country markets.

In the transport and logistics sector, plans for unlocking the transit potential of the two countries were comprehensively reviewed, including the development of multimodal routes and logistics infrastructure to ensure fast and efficient freight delivery channels between Central Asia, the Caucasus, and other regions.

In the humanitarian sphere, the parties agreed to expand cooperation between universities and research centers, support academic exchanges, implement joint cultural events and youth programs, and give additional impetus to tourism projects. The symbolic role of friendship parks and memorial sites, reflecting the shared historical and spiritual values ​​of the peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, was particularly noted.

Following the meeting, the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission signed the minutes of the 6th meeting.
link: https://24.kg/english/353889/
views: 128
Print
Related
President of Azerbaijan promises to support projects in Kyrgyzstan
Ilham Aliyev to join Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Leaders in Tashkent
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to finance construction of HPP
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan sign agreement on creative cooperation between theaters
Direct investments from Kyrgyzstan into Azerbaijan's economy increase 78-fold
Culture Ministry of Kyrgyzstan and Eurasia KG sign cooperation memorandum
Bishkek and Moscow agree to develop “smart” urban infrastructure
Russia's Omsk Oblast intends to expand cooperation with Kyrgyzstan's regions
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan eyes investment cooperation with Rhenus Logistics
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
9 December, Tuesday
10:22
National Bank conducts 7th foreign exchange intervention this year National Bank conducts 7th foreign exchange interventio...
10:14
Fire breaks out in building at Erkindik Boulevard—Sagymbai Manaschi in Bishkek
10:08
Kyrgyzstan asks Lithuania to inform about restrictions for freight carriers
10:02
Two earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan — Institute of Seismology
09:53
CEC determines who will become deputies of Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan