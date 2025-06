As part of CIPR-2025 forum, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Digital Development and Innovative Technologies Azamat Zhamangulov met with Dmitry Bakanov, Director General of Roscosmos State Corporation. The press service of the Ministry of Digital Development reported.

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of satellite communications. In particular, they discussed the exchange of experience, training of specialists, and development of modern telecommunications technologies.

«This is a new direction for us. We are interested in systematic interaction with leading organizations, including Roscosmos,» Azamat Zhamangulov said.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to prepare a Memorandum of Cooperation.