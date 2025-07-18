Kyrgyzstan and China expand scientific and technical cooperation

The second meeting of the Kyrgyz-Chinese Commission on Scientific and Technical Cooperation was held in Cholpon-Ata. The press service of the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovations reported.

According to it, a protocol and a Memorandum of Understanding were signed between the Ministry of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China.

The signing is aimed at deepening cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation, developing new areas and implementing joint projects.

The Minister of Science, Higher Education and Innovations Baktiyar Orozov emphasized the positive dynamics in the field of bilateral educational exchange.

«More than 4,200 students from Kyrgyzstan study in higher education institutions of the People’s Republic of China, and about 450 Chinese citizens study in universities of the Kyrgyz Republic. We welcome the continuation of academic mobility, the development of joint educational programs and advanced training of scientific and managerial personnel. Of particular interest is the initiative of the Chinese side to train technology transfer managers for the SCO countries,» he said.