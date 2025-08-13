13:35
Training for students and teachers — Russia and Kyrgyzstan expand cooperation

Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Erkin Checheybaev discussed with the head of Rossotrudnichestvo Representative Office in Kyrgyzstan Albert Zulkharneev the issue of expanding humanitarian and educational cooperation.

According to the press center of the Ministry of Health, the Russian government annually allocates quotas for free education of Kyrgyzstanis in leading Russian universities at the expense of the federal budget.

«This measure opens up additional opportunities for training highly qualified medical personnel, and also helps to strengthen the human resources potential of the country’s healthcare system. This year, 70 students will be able to complete residency and postgraduate studies in leading medical institutions of the Russian Federation in various fields,» the statement says.

The parties also discussed the holding of Dobro Missions in 2025. The first of them will begin on August 17 and provides for the arrival of specialists from RZhD-Medicine in Kyrgyzstan to conduct consultations, surgeries, round tables and training modules.

A second mission is planned for October, within the framework of which a multidisciplinary team of Russian doctors will work to increase the potential of teachers of medical universities and colleges of the republic.

Particular attention will be paid to the issues of diagnostics and support of children with autism spectrum disorders, cerebral palsy and Down syndrome, as well as effective interaction with parents.

Erkin Checheybaev emphasized the strategic importance of such interaction. «Today we have taken an important step towards expanding humanitarian and educational cooperation. Rossotrudnichestvo programs, such as Dobro Mission, will help not only improve the quality of medical care, but also train a new generation of specialists. We intend to develop this partnership, focusing on long-term personnel solutions,» the Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan noted.

The parties confirmed their readiness to institutionalize cooperation, develop regular educational exchanges, advanced training programs, as well as targeted training of specialists in the most in-demand medical fields.
link: https://24.kg/english/339430/
views: 161
