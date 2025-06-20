11:17
Aluminum Association of Russia interested in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, held a number of meetings aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Russian partners as part of his working visit to St. Petersburg to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

According to it, the official met with the Chairperson of the Aluminum Association of Russia Irina Kazovskaya and the management of RusAl company.

«Projects implemented in Russia and abroad were presented, based on innovative aluminum solutions widely used in the construction of bridges, roads and metal structures. A wide range of issues related to the prospects for the development of the aluminum industry and the possibilities of partnership between Kyrgyzstan and the Association were discussed. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on a business mission of the Association in the near future,» the statement says.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers met with Deputy General Director of Roskhim Marina Bortova, where the main topic of discussion was the prospects for the company’s participation in the implementation of chemical projects in the Kyrgyz Republic.
