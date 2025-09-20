Kyrgyzstanis to be able to vote at any convenient polling station

Kyrgyzstanis will be able to vote in the upcoming elections to the Parliament not only at their registered address but also at any convenient polling station. Aidana Zhupueva, Deputy Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC), stated on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, citizens can even go to a polling station at an airport or market.

«We plan to open polling stations at Manas and Osh airports, as well as at major bus stations and markets. Even if you are registered in the region but are staying, for example, in Bishkek, you will be able to vote. An identification device with a printer (IDP) will issue you a ballot indicating the full names of the candidates in your specific district,» the CEC representative explained.

Aidana Zhupueva also added that ballots will now be generated on-site using the IDP. This will reduce costs and eliminate the need to print unnecessary ballots.

A citizen can only vote for one candidate, even if the ballot contains multiple names. If more than one candidate is selected, the ballot is considered invalid, she noted.

According to the new rules set out in the relevant law, 90 deputies of the Parliament will be elected in 30 multi-mandate constituencies.