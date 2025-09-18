11:57
University in Bishkek gets new sports hall

State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev inaugurated a new sports hall at the Kyrgyz State University of Culture and Arts named after Byubyusara Beishenalieva.

It is noted that since the university’s founding in 1967, it had no sports hall of its own, and physical education classes were held without any proper facilities.

In winter, Rector Tumonbai Koldoshev appealed to Tashiev for assistance in building a sports hall for the university. Following his instruction, a modern sports facility was constructed in just three and a half months.
