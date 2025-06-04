Atambayev’s case: Ex-president sentenced to 11 years 3 months in prison

The trial of several criminal cases, including the Koi-Tash events, took place in the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

Presiding judge Aziret Mederov read out the verdict.

The former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of state awards.

Former head of the presidential administration Farid Niyazov and former deputy Ravshan Dzheenbekov were sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison, and taken into custody in the courtroom.

Irina Karamushkina, a member of Social Democrats party, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison and taken into custody in the courtroom.

Farkhad Baabiev, a member of Social Democrats party, was sentenced to five years and six months of deprivation of liberty and taken into custody in the courtroom.

Kanat Sagymbaev, a former bodyguard of Almazbek Atambayev, was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, but released from the courtroom on probation for five years.

Former Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Meerbek Miskembayev was sentenced to five years of probation.

Kanat Osmonaliev, a supporter of Almazbek Atambayev, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in a general regime colony, but released on probation supervision for five years.

Rysbek Karypbek uulu, a supporter of Almazbek Atambayev, was sentenced to seven years and six months in a general regime colony, but released on probation supervision.

Former deputy of Parliament Asel Koduranova was sentenced to three years of probation supervision.

Kunduz Zholdubaeva, an official representative of SDPK party, was sentenced to five years of probation supervision.

Amangeldi Kakebayev, a supporter of the former president, was sentenced to three years of probation supervision.

Isabek Abdygaziev, former deputy governor of Naryn region, was left without punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Former president's supporters Nooruz Kaparbek uulu and Marat Shamenov were sentenced to three years of probation supervision each.

and were sentenced to three years of probation supervision each. Former Energy Minister Askarbek Shadiev was sentenced to 15 years and 6 months of imprisonment in a general regime colony with confiscation of property. Upon release, he is prohibited from holding public office for three years.

The court also decided to recover 5,439 billion soms from Askarbek Shadiev and Almazbek Atambayev.

Recall, the case on the Koi-Tash events has been pending in court since 2022. Episodes related to the Bishkek HPP, Dastan plant and land plots were added to the case. One of these episodes included the names of former Interior Minister Abdyldy Suranchiev and former Energy Minister Askarbek Shadiev. A total of 20 people are accused, 12 of them — on the Koi-Tash events.

Former president Almazbek Atambayev was released by the court in February 2023 for medical treatment. He left for Spain and has not returned to Kyrgyzstan since.

On August 7, 2019 special forces of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) attempted to storm Almazbek Atambayev’s residence in Koi-Tash. The next day, the joint forces of the Interior Ministry and the SCNS carried out another special operation to detain the owner of the residence. The security forces managed to take Almazbek Atambayev out of Koi-Tash. Supporters began throwing stones at law enforcers, burning tires and garbage. At least 136 people were injured over two days of clashes, and one special forces serviceman died from a bullet wound.

Several criminal cases have been opened against the former head of state, including the riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, corruption and money laundering. He was also charged with illegal issue of passports to Turkish citizens and organizing riots in October 2020, but the defendant was acquitted.