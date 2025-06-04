14:55
Sadyr Japarov announces his readiness to pardon Almazbek Atambayev

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, in another interview with Kabar news agency, commented on the court’s decision regarding the former head of state Almazbek Atambayev.

Sadyr Japarov stated that he did not interfere and will not interfere with the courts’ decisions, adding that «whatever the court’s decision may be, it must be obeyed.»

«If you believe that the decision made is illegal, appeal to higher authorities, let the Supreme Court put an end to it. [...] No one can change the court’s decision. I do not have such a right either,» he said.

At the same time, speaking about whether Almazbek Atambayev will be detained if he returns to the country, the president recalled that he has the right to pardon.

«If he applies with a request, I can pardon him. Six years have passed since the Koi-Tash events. Dust has settled. I think the courts could have been less strict. Of course, this is not my opinion that I am imposing on the courts, but my personal, civil opinion. I think it would have been better if they had limited themselves to probation or fines,» Sadyr Japarov added.

On June 3, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek issued a verdict on the Koi-Tash events. Former president Almazbek Atambayev was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of state awards. Other defendants in the case were also sentenced to different terms.

Almazbek Atambayev was released by the court in February 2023 for treatment. He left for Spain and has not returned to Kyrgyzstan since then.
