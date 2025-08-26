11:11
USD 87.37
EUR 102.26
RUB 1.08
English

Volleyball champions of Kyrgyzstan announced

Matches for the medals of the Kyrgyzstan Volleyball Championship among women’s and men’s teams took place the day before, August 25. The Volleyball Federation reported on social media.

Among the men’s teams of the National League, the first place went to Kara-Suu club, which defeated Salam-Alik (Bishkek) in the final. The third place went to Beka volleyball players from Jalal-Abad.

Among women, Dordoi club won gold, defeating the team from Osh State University. Bronze went to Salam-Alik VC.

The Osh State University team took the first place in the Higher League A, the second — Aksy Zherge-Tal, and the third — Sary Ozon.
link: https://24.kg/english/340941/
views: 190
Print
Related
Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Championship
Volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan wins gold at CAVA Championship in Tashkent
Volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan’s national volleyball team defeats Uzbekistan
CAVA (U 20): Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan win gold
CAVA (U 20): Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan
Nations League: Volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan fails to get into finals
Nations League: Kyrgyzstan’s volleyball team loses to Pakistan
International Day for Elimination of Violence: Volleyball tournament held
CAVA Nations Cup: Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan take second place
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents following negotiations
Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing Tokayev: Under Sadyr Japarov’s leadership, Kyrgyzstan’s economy is growing
President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan President Sadyr Japarov about joint projects implemented with Kazakhstan
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
26 August, Tuesday
11:06
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan at night Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan at night
10:40
Bishkek Mayor presents personalized watch to swimmer Denis Petrashov
10:29
Tajikistan seeks to study Kyrgyzstan’s experience in digital economy
10:18
Bishkek to host International Small Forms Theater Festival IMPULSE
10:05
Cost of Kazarman and Kokomeren hydropower plant cascade project announced
25 August, Monday
20:33
Gas supply to Leninskoye village to be suspended on August 26-27
20:24
Bishkek resident sells narcotic drugs without prescription