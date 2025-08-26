Volleyball champions of Kyrgyzstan announced

Matches for the medals of the Kyrgyzstan Volleyball Championship among women’s and men’s teams took place the day before, August 25. The Volleyball Federation reported on social media.

Among the men’s teams of the National League, the first place went to Kara-Suu club, which defeated Salam-Alik (Bishkek) in the final. The third place went to Beka volleyball players from Jalal-Abad.

Among women, Dordoi club won gold, defeating the team from Osh State University. Bronze went to Salam-Alik VC.

The Osh State University team took the first place in the Higher League A, the second — Aksy Zherge-Tal, and the third — Sary Ozon.