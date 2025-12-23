12:25
Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan loses to the Maldives

The women’s volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan is participating in an international tournament in the Maldives. The Volleyball Federation announced on social media.

The previous day, Kyrgyzstan’s team lost to the hosts 1-3.

Previously, Kyrgyz athletes defeated their opponents from Bangladesh and Afghanistan and are currently in second place in the standings.

The CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Cup is being held in Male on December 19-25 with participation of teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, and the Maldives.
