Kyrgyz women's volleyball team to compete in final of the Maldives tournament

The women’s volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan is participating in an International Tournament in the Maldives. The Volleyball Federation announced on social media.

Yesterday, the Kyrgyz team defeated Afghanistan 3-1 in the semifinals.

In the final match, they will face the Maldives, who defeated Bangladesh in the semifinals.

Kyrgyz athletes previously defeated their opponents from Bangladesh and Afghanistan, but lost to the hosts.

The CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Cup is being held in Male on December 19-25 with participation of teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, and the Maldives.