11:34
USD 87.45
EUR 103.19
RUB 1.12
English

Kyrgyz women's volleyball team to compete in final of the Maldives tournament

The women’s volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan is participating in an International Tournament in the Maldives. The Volleyball Federation announced on social media.

Yesterday, the Kyrgyz team defeated Afghanistan 3-1 in the semifinals.

In the final match, they will face the Maldives, who defeated Bangladesh in the semifinals.

Kyrgyz athletes previously defeated their opponents from Bangladesh and Afghanistan, but lost to the hosts.

The CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Cup is being held in Male on December 19-25 with participation of teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, and the Maldives.
link: https://24.kg/english/355967/
views: 150
Print
Related
Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan loses to the Maldives
Kyrgyz women's volleyball team wins first two matches at Maldives tournament
Nurgazy Kokcholokov appointed Vice President of Volleyball Federation
Kyrgyzstanis play 2 matches at Beach Volleyball World Championships in Mexico
Women's volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Tajikistan
Bishkek teams win prizes in beach volleyball at Issyk-Kul Games
Volleyball champions of Kyrgyzstan announced
Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan to participate in World Championship
Volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan wins gold at CAVA Championship in Tashkent
Volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Turkmenistan
Popular
11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain 11 flights canceled at Manas Airport, 16 more uncertain
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24 KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030 Gas exports to Central Asia could more than double by 2030
Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation Kyrgyzstan and Japan sign agreement on elimination of double taxation
25 December, Thursday
11:25
Kyrgyzstan to launch digital pension assignment system Kyrgyzstan to launch digital pension assignment system
11:12
Raiding in Bishkek: SCNS detains head of MBE Group, founder wanted
10:59
Ministry of Transport: All passes opened, traffic restrictions lifted
10:46
Blogger brought to Bishkek police department due to inappropriate statements
10:40
National Statistical Committee: Shadow economy reached 308 billion soms