Volleyball players from Kyrgyzstan win tournament in the Maldives

The women’s volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan participated in an international tournament in the Maldives. The Volleyball Federation reported on social media.

Yesterday, the team defeated the Maldives team 3-1 in the final.

Previously, the Kyrgyz athletes defeated their opponents from Bangladesh and Afghanistan, but lost to the tournament hosts. In the final match, the Kyrgyz team defeated their opponents from Afghanistan.

The CAVA (Central Asian Volleyball Association) Cup was held in Male on December 19-25 with participation of teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, and the Maldives.
